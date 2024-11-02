Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Fiserv by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 81,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.32 and a 1 year high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

