Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249,928 shares of company stock valued at $40,485,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.