First Interstate Bank Acquires 536 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.