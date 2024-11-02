First Interstate Bank Buys 486 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. 25,078,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,681,141. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

