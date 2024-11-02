First Interstate Bank Has $449,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

RSG stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.58. 1,010,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,084. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. William Blair started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.