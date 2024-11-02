First Interstate Bank Purchases 124 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.99. 2,021,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,674. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $274.59 and a one year high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

