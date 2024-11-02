First Interstate Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 3.2% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank owned 12.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF worth $53,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDY. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 513,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 67,006 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 95,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.32. 58,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

