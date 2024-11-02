First Interstate Bank Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after buying an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.69. 2,653,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,995. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.33. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

