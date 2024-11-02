First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 734 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 16.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Diageo by 461.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $9,769,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 346.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

