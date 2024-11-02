First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,464 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 328,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,977. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

