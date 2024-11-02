FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of FE opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
