Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.19. 61,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,381. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

