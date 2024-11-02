Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.390-2.510 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $933,511. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

