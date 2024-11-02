Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 4.3 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.48. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

