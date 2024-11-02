Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE FLS opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,429 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $41,413,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $37,100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 663,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5,256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after acquiring an additional 600,866 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.