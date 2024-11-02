Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CAO Astrid Burrowes Sells 8,000 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $129,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,270.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Flushing Financial stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flushing Financial

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 531.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 274,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 453,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.