Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

