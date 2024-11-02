Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,862,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,034% from the previous session’s volume of 340,682 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $21.42.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

