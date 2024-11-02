Frontier Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.85 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $100,272.02 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.46 or 0.99937262 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,416.75 or 0.99918974 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,292,347 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.