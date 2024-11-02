FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $32.48 million and $4.38 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,414.29 or 0.99812989 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,379.00 or 0.99762251 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

