Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 106,812 shares traded.

Galenfeha Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

