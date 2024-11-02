GateToken (GT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.21 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $8.47 or 0.00012221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $770.47 million and $3.21 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,011,290 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 91,011,287.02141787 in circulation.

