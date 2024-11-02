GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. 3,383,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

