Gems (GEMS) One Day Volume Tops $7.06 Million

Gems (GEMS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Gems token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $107.27 million and $7.06 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gems Token Profile

Gems launched on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,817,114 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. The official website for Gems is gems.vip.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.24926985 USD and is up 18.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $7,490,745.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

