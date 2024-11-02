General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $306.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $309.00 to $306.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.03. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $238.31 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.