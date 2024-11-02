Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNW. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

