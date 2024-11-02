GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.96. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 60,009 shares traded.
GigCapital4 Price Performance
GigCapital4 Company Profile
GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
