Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Kerusso Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,177,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,118 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

