Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 4,189 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 503,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after acquiring an additional 257,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,288,000 after acquiring an additional 400,873 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

