Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 6,036 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.