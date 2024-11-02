Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 8,121 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 493.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $2,176,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

ETN stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $211.99 and a 52 week high of $349.74.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

