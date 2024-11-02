Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 35 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $635.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.00 and a fifty-two week high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

