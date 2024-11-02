Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 3,609 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Helen of Troy worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,970,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,749,000.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

