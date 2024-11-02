Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 8,332 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 336.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,971,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.8 %

Chubb stock opened at $277.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $215.54 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

