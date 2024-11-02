Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

