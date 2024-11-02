GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,471.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $171.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 313.25% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.38.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,744 shares of company stock worth $4,089,571. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

