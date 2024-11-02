Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (GCAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on November 7th

Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GCAL opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78. Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Dynamic California Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.