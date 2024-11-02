Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Graco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 884,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $82.54 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

