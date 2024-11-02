GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 2,231,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,964,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.38% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

