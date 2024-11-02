Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$45.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.38.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWO. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.46. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$38.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
