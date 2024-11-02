Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $68.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

