Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,762. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

