Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

