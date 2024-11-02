Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $89.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
