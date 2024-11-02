Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
IJH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 7,601,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,558. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
