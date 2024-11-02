Gregory Scott Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,679.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Udemy Trading Up 2.6 %

Udemy stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.17 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after buying an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Udemy by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Udemy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 645.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 378,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Udemy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

