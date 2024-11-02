GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Craig Coleman Purchases 362,210 Shares of Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman acquired 362,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$168,427.65 ($110,807.66).

Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Craig Coleman acquired 21,505,375 shares of GTN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,578,946.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from GTN’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. GTN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

