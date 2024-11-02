Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €157.90 ($171.63) and last traded at €157.90 ($171.63). Approximately 10,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €164.70 ($179.02).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €151.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €158.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.32.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

