HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,393.53 ($31.04) and traded as low as GBX 2,202.62 ($28.56). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,220 ($28.79), with a volume of 214,019 shares trading hands.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,357.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,393.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,913.79 and a beta of 0.62.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

