Harmony Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $164.59 million and $3.40 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,431,946,718 coins and its circulating supply is 14,258,171,718 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

