Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.17 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.33). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.27), with a volume of 154,368 shares changing hands.
Harworth Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.12. The company has a market capitalization of £566.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 0.74.
Harworth Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.
Insider Activity
About Harworth Group
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harworth Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.