Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.17 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.33). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.27), with a volume of 154,368 shares changing hands.

Harworth Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.12. The company has a market capitalization of £566.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,166.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Insider Activity

About Harworth Group

In other Harworth Group news, insider Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £22,545.64 ($29,238.28). In other Harworth Group news, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,016.10 ($25,957.85). Also, insider Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.48), for a total value of £22,545.64 ($29,238.28). In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,501 shares of company stock worth $2,046,618. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

